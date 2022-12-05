Nigeria Believes Nations Must Respect Rule Of Law, Malami Tells International Criminal Court

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has assured the International Criminal Court in Netherlands that Nigeria firmly believes in the rule of law, vowing to uphold her obligations under international law.

Malami agreed on Monday that rule of law remains “a panacea to a just and equitable world”, according to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

Speaking at the the 21st session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the Hague, the AGF said the federal government of “Nigeria is committed to coordinate African Continent on support, ratification and domestication of the Rome Statute.”

The Rome Statute is the treaty upon which the International Criminal Court was established.

He explained that the National Assembly in collaboration with his office are working towards domesticating the Rome Statute.

“There has been increased exchange of communications between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the OTP, and Nigeria has appointed a Focal Point specifically designated to respond to all requests bothering on criminal law and prosecution issues.

“I wish to also reiterate that Nigeria will continue to demonstrate strong political will to hold perpetrators of terrorism and other heinous crimes accountable, in line with our firm belief that protection of the fundamental rights of the victims of crimes against humanity are not negotiable,” Malami said.

While commending the Assembly for the measures taken to strengthen the Court system, he advised that “If we are indeed, to rid the world of impunities, a strong and stable International Criminal Court system is not negotiable”.

The statement partly reads, “

“Malami pointed out that the Federal Government has not reneged on its pledge to extend maximum cooperation to the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the Court in addressing the allegation of crimes against humanity committed within its territory.

“According to Malami, the development has aided the seamless interactions between Nigeria, the analysts and International Cooperation Advisers of the OTP.

“He said Nigeria is working on a Memorandum of Understanding with the Office of the Prosecutor with a view to addressing the grey areas of the alleged egregious crimes committed.

“Malami said Nigeria believes in the principle of complementarity and will continue to play a leading role in ensuring that perpetrators of crimes against humanity are prosecuted and victims get deserved justice.

“He said the Government has put mechanisms in place to ensure that national judiciary is effective and efficient in dispensing justice.

“Malami reiterated Nigeria’s strong belief in the importance of the rule of law in guiding the actions of nation states, especially holding them accountable for their decisions.”