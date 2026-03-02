Nigeria, Cameroon Sign Technical Aeronautical Agreement

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has concluded a successful working visit to the Republic of Cameroon, culminating in the signing and formalisation of a Technical Aeronautical Search and Rescue (SAR) Agreement between the two countries.

According to a statement signed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, the Nigerian delegation engaged with their Cameroonian counterparts, including the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe, and top officials of the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The high-level bilateral discussions highlighted the historical, diplomatic, and socio-economic ties between Nigeria and Cameroon, while reaffirming both nations’ shared commitment to aviation safety and regional cooperation.

During his keynote address at the signing ceremony, Keyamo expressed gratitude to the Cameroonian government and people for their warm reception and ongoing partnership.

He stated, “Directors General of the Civil Aviation Authorities here present, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen, it is with great honour and profound appreciation that I am here today to formalize this Technical Aeronautical Search and Rescue Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon.”

Advertisement

Keyamo further emphasised that the agreement aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises institutional strengthening, regional cooperation, economic revitalisation, and the protection of lives and property.

He noted that aviation is a strategic enabler of economic growth, regional integration, and national development, stressing that such progress must be underpinned by safety, resilience, and effective emergency preparedness.

“Search and rescue cooperation is not simply a regulatory requirement under ICAO Annex 12. It is a humanitarian imperative and a moral responsibility,” he declared.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening operational coordination between the Rescue Coordination Centres (RCCs) of both countries, establishing clear communication protocols, facilitating joint search and rescue operations, and enhancing rapid response mechanisms within their respective Search and Rescue Regions (SRRs).