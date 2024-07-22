Nigeria Can Earn Over $12bn From Hide, Skin Export—MACBAN

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has said that the country will generate over $12bn from hide and skin export through the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the country livestock sector contributed about N30.3tn to the agric sector output.

But the group through its president Othman Ngelzarma said in Abuja that the country’s livestock sector is currently valued at over N33tn and is expected to generate more investment through the ministry’s establishment.

THE WHISTLER on July 9, 2024, reported the approval of the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock Development and the inauguration of the Renewed Hope livestock reform implementation committee by President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the committee’s mandate, Ngelzarma said, “We welcome the creation of this very important ministry that contributes 10 per cent of Gross Domestic Product to Nigeria’s non-oil sector and 30 per cent of agricultural GDP. We salute the President for creating a ministry for an industry that employs over 20 million Nigerians.

“For instance, the Sokoto red skin goat leather is the most valuable and expensive in the world, the Gucci and Armani bags are a good testament to this.

“Nigeria earns about $1.2bn annually for the export of hides and skin. It is projected that Nigeria will earn more than ten times what it earns now in foreign exchange. The country will also be positioned to earn billions of dollars in the export of leather, beef, and other livestock-related value chain products”.

Ngelzarma noted that the sector employs Nigerians cutting across tribes and religions, in some areas like butchering, transportation, tax collectors, dairy/beef producers, etc.

He said, “We all marvel at the sight of modern dairy farms in other climes and we have abundant natural resources to be like the developed world if only both government and the private sector can come together to invest in the needed infrastructure and delivery of essential services in education, healthcare, veterinary services, extension services, access to information and training to provide needed skills and capacity to transform from traditional to a modern livestock production system.

“Nigeria must learn from global best practices. Countries like Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand have successfully leveraged dedicated agricultural and livestock ministries to transform their economies. We must learn from them and tailor it to suit our unique context ensuring sustainable growth and development”.