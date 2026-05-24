Nigeria Can’t Afford Inexperienced Leadership, Atiku Tells ADC Delegates

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to present a credible and experienced candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning against what he described as “experimentation” in leadership.

In a statement issued on Sunday through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Nigeria’s worsening economic and security situation requires a leader with proven capacity rather than political sentiment or popularity.

He said the country is currently facing severe economic hardship, insecurity, rising debt, and weakening institutions, making it necessary for the ADC to choose a candidate who can govern effectively from day one.

According to him, “a learning-on-the-job presidency” would be dangerous for a country dealing with multiple crises.

Atiku also stressed that governing Nigeria requires experience, sound judgment, and the ability to manage a diverse federation.

He dismissed the idea that elections are won through social media popularity, saying governance demands competence, not “online enthusiasm” or slogans.

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Reflecting on his time as Vice President between 1999 and 2007, he pointed to economic reforms such as privatisation and fiscal discipline, which he said contributed to growth and debt relief.

He added that defeating an incumbent government would require strong strategy, national appeal, and political resilience.

Atiku urged ADC delegates to prioritise competence and national interest in selecting their flagbearer, saying the decision goes beyond personal ambition.

He concluded that Nigeria needs “rescue, not rhetoric,” as political realignments continue ahead of the 2027 elections.