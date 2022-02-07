Nigeria Can’t Explain How Kanu Was Intercepted Due To Absence Of Lawful Extradition – Ejimakor

Nigeria cannot explain how it intercepted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya because there was no lawful extradition.

Barr Alloy Ejimakor, special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, stated this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Owerri on Monday.

Recall that on 29th June, 2021, the attorney-general of Nigeria, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, at a press conference in Abuja, said Kanu was ‘intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services’.

Ejimakor, in the statement, said neither the attorney-general nor any other Nigerian official explained how and where ‘this infamous interception occurred or whether it occurred under the pertinent legal framework or not’.

According to him, “Conversely, Nnamdi Kanu had, in various sworn statements, given credible accounts that prove that the so-called interception is simply that he was officially kidnapped, disappeared, tortured in Kenya, and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria.

“During the hearing of Kanu’s fundamental rights suit in Abia State (which he won), the Nigerian government could not explain how Kanu ended up in Nigeria, thus confirming that Kanu was not extradited but illegally renditioned.

“The Kenyan government has, in the public and in processes filed in court, vehemently denied that Kanu was subjected to any extradition (or even deportation) proceedings in Kenya; and Nigeria has deadpanned to Kenya’s self-righteous denials.

“There are several questions and answers well-meaning Nigerians and the international community must demand from Nigeria.

“Under the domestic and international legal order, Nigeria cannot properly levy its sovereign rights of criminal prosecution against Kanu without first proving that the act of transferring Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria conformed to the basic tenets of the law.”

Ejimakor said Nigeria ought to tell her domestic courts and the international community (particularly Britain) how Kanu ended up in Nigeria in chains.

Quoting him, “This is but a basic condition precedent without which prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu cannot ensue.

“The Nigerian constitution provides in its fundamental rights at Section 35(1) that ‘No person shall be deprived of his liberty save in accordance with a procedure permitted by law’.

“If there is absence of extradition proceedings in Kenya for Nnamdi Kanu, it means that the deprivation of his personal liberty was not in accordance with procedure permitted by law.

“At law, such gross misconduct must surely complicate any criminal prosecution by the complicit state.”

He also cited a Nigerian law enacted by the National Assembly in 1983, known as the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

In his words, “This law, at CAP A9, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Article 12(4), provides that ‘A non-national legally admitted in a territory of a State Party to the present Charter may only be expelled from it by virtue of a decision taken in accordance with the law.'”

He continued, “Nnamdi Kanu, a non-national of Kenya, was legally admitted to Kenya on 5th May, 2021 and then expelled or was transferred from Kenya to Nigeria on 27th June, 2021 without ‘a decision taken in accordance with the law’.

“Both Nigeria and Kenya are State Parties to the parent African Charter that grandfathered the similar law Nigeria later domesticated into its municipal laws.

“Additionally, the ‘Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters within the Commonwealth (Enactment and Enforcement) Act’ – another Nigerian Law – clearly specified at Sections 4 to 6 the procedure that must be followed in any situation, such as the case of Kanu, where Nigeria is requesting assistance in a criminal matter or a fugitive from a Commonwealth country, of which Kenya is one.

“The procedure strictly requires the consent of the State of refuge where such fugitive is found.

“Section 6(5) stated clearly that, ‘The provisions of sections 4, 5 and 6 of this Act shall apply mutatis mutandis to any case in which Nigeria is either the requesting or requested country, as the case may require’. Thus, before Nigeria can prosecute Nnamdi Kanu, it must show that it complied with provisions of this law.”

According to the release, “The same African Charter provides in its ‘Principles and Guidelines on Human and Peoples’ Rights while Countering Terrorism in Africa’ (at Part 5(A): Transfers of Individuals) that: ‘A State may not transfer (e.g., deport, expel, remove, extradite) an individual to the custody of another State unless it is prescribed by law and in accordance with due process and other international human rights obligations.

“Deportation, expulsion, and removal cannot be used to circumvent criminal justice processes, including extradition procedures. Extraordinary rendition, or any other transfer, without due process is prohibited’.”

He submitted that, “Since Nigeria is, by treaty, bound by this, it should be guided by the celebrated case of General Sani Abacha v Gani Fawehinmi, where the Supreme Court held that: ‘Where a treaty is enacted into law by the National Assembly as was the case with the African Charter, it becomes binding and our courts must give effect to it like all other laws falling within the judicial powers of the courts’.”

He stated further that, “In anticipation that an African State could commit extraordinary rendition, such as Nigeria has done to Kanu, the African Charter’s ‘Principles and Guidelines on Human and Peoples’ Rights while Countering Terrorism in Africa, (at Part 1(F) provides that: ‘States shall provide full and effective reparation to individuals who have suffered violations of their human rights as a result of acts committed in the name of countering terrorism.

“‘Full and effective reparation should include restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, satisfaction and guarantees of non-repetition’. As the Charges levelled against Kanu indicate, Nigeria justified its interception of Kanu in the name of countering terrorism.”

On what constitutes ‘restitution’, Ejimakor stated that, “The United Nations ‘Basic Principles and Guidelines on the Right to a Remedy and Reparation for Victims of Gross Violations of International Human Rights Law and Serious Violations of International Humanitarian Law’ provides in Part IX (19) that ‘Restitution should restore the victim to the original situation before the gross violations of international human rights law occurred.

“Restitution includes restoration of liberty and return to one’s place of residence’. Nigeria is, by virtue of being a member of United Nations, bound by these provisions.”

He said, “It is trite that a renditioned fugitive suspect cannot be subjected to trial. Thus, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be restitutioned or restored to the status quo, whether to Kenya or Britain, at his option.

“It is inherently contradictory to postulate that a renditioned suspect will get a fair trial from the jurisdiction that renditioned him.

“Extraordinary rendition destroys every prospect for a fair trial. Therefore, the next best thing for Nigerian authorities to do is to toe the path of honour and contrition by releasing Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

“In the interim, it may choose the easier option of forbearing any objections to reinstatement of Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, which will instantly clear the judicial path to his release.

“The authorities can be guided by the recent judgment of the Abia State High which exonerated Kanu from the supervening event that disquieted his bail and ultimately culminated in the extraordinary rendition.”