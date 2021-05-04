Nigeria Celebrities Express Divergent Views On Bill Gates’ Divorce

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The announcement of Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce has stirred up divergent views among Nigerian Celebrities on social media.

American billionaire and Microsoft Co-Founder, Bill Gates, and his wife, Melinda, had on Monday announced the end of their marriage of 27 years.

Some of the celebrities that reacted to the divorce are Uti Nwachukwu, Aproko Doctor, Frank Edwards.

While some of them pleaded with Gates not to allow their divorce affect the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, others said the issue should not be a concern to Nigerians as there are other disturbing issues like insecurity affecting the country.

In his reaction, Uti Nwachukwu, tweeted, “What’s the point of getting divorced in your 60s/70. I just don’t get it!! At that age, what could possibly be the problem that cannot be resolved?

“This marriage thing no be scam so? How many are truly happily married. Anyway Jesus sef no even marry so what am I even saying.”

Twitter Influencer, Aproko Doctor, tweeted, “Not to sound insensitive, but I hope this divorce doesn’t affect the foundation. A lot of African nations and their healthcare are benefiting from the benevolence of that foundation.”

Popular Nigerian Gospel singer, Frank Edwards, also tweeted, “Kidnappings are going on in Nigeria! People are being killed. And Nigerians are busy talking about Bill Gates’ divorce? What is my business? Was I even born when they started the marriage?!! Please let’s focus inward!”

@DrOlufunmilayo said, “Bill Gates is not your business as a Nigerian. His marriage/divorce is not priority to you. He’s the richest man in the world (or was). He will be fine. Please kindly lend your voice for the #Greenfielduniversity students. Let’s not wait to see them killed. They need us. Speak up!”

@Gviev said, “Allow people breathe. Part of managing mental health is to move away from bad energy conversation to something less emotionally draining and for fun.You think everyone got the mental energy to keep discussing endless problems. Abeg free them.”

@Jezreelfasa “It tells a lot about how social media and the western world have impacted us. Our youths now focus on worthless things.”