Nigeria Confirms 162 Total Deaths, 944 Cases Of Lassa Fever In 20 Weeks

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported 944 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and a death toll of 162 in the 20th week of its situation report.

Advertisement

According to the NCDC, a total of 162 deaths were reported from week 1 to week 20, 2023, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.2 percent which is less than the 19.8 percent CFR recorded in the same period in the previous year.

The agency said in week 20, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 7 in Epi week 19 to 8 cases. The latest cases were reported from Ondo, Taraba, Edo, Bauchi and Gombe States.

It said twenty-eight states have recorded at least one confirmed Lassa fever case across 106 Local Government Areas of the country in 2023.

According to the NCDC, seventy-two (72%) percent of all confirmed cases of the acute virus were reported from three states—Ondo, Edo and Bauchi. Of the 72% confirmed cases, Ondo reported 32%, Edo 29%, and Bauchi 11%.

It said “the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years(Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age: 32 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.”

Advertisement

In the reporting week, the agency reported that one healthcare worker contracted the virus.

It reiterated that the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre(EOC), will continue to coordinate response at all levels.