Nigeria Customs Pledges Intelligence Sharing In Anti-Trafficking Fight

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, pledged to deepen collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to combat human trafficking and the illegal trade in endangered species across the country.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, spoke during a courtesy visit by a NAPTIP delegation to the Customs House in Maitama, Abuja.

Adeniyi said Nigeria’s growing security threats demand coordinated responses among law enforcement agencies. He explained that Customs now treats crime as a national security issue rather than a matter of smuggling alone.

“We believe in the power of collaboration. We can achieve more with less when we work together,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Service has strengthened enforcement of international conventions protecting flora and fauna — terms describing plant and animal life — as part of its drive for environmental sustainability.

Adeniyi also confirmed Customs’ participation in the upcoming national dialogue on human trafficking and stowaway incidents scheduled for February 2026.

He said the Service would provide technical expertise, share intelligence, and grant access to its training curriculum to enhance inter-agency understanding of trafficking patterns.

“We will accept your request for partnership unconditionally. We will work with your designated officials on the February summit and explore wider interventions that reinforce national security,” he added.

Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu, expressed satisfaction with the renewed engagement, describing the meeting as a step toward stronger operational coordination between both agencies.

“I am happy today that I finally made it here and held this discussion with the Comptroller-General. We are a law enforcement agency with mandates to prevent, prosecute and protect. Partnership with Customs is essential for our work,” she said.

Adamu explained that human trafficking has become increasingly complex, making collaboration among agencies at Nigeria’s air, land, and sea borders crucial to disrupting traffickers’ networks.

Earlier, former Director of Public Relations at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Lami Tumaka, said the visit aimed to secure Customs’ support for a national policy dialogue on trafficking by sea and stowaway incidents.

Tumaka described Customs as a “strategic player in border management and maritime enforcement,” emphasising that its role in detecting illegal movements remains critical to curbing transnational crimes.

“Your officers are often the first line of defence against illicit movement of goods and persons. Your expertise and nationwide presence are indispensable,” she stated.