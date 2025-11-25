Nigeria Customs Win Super Volleyball Championship In Ghana

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service defeated the Ghana Air Force 3-0 (25–20, 25–23, 25–14) to emerge champions of the 2025 Super Volleyball Championship in the women’s category.

Customs were unbeaten throughout the tournament, recording resounding victories against Ghana Navy, Kalibi, Ghana Immigration, and Elwak Wings at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra, Ghana.

The Head of Sports of the Nigeria Customs Service, Samuel Onikeku, attributed the team’s success to the substantial investment and unwavering support of the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Adewale Adeniyi.

Onikeku noted that the CGC has invested heavily in the team and created an enabling environment for the players to fully express their potential.

He commended the players and the technical crew for their commitment and for ensuring that Nigeria finished on top of the podium.

Onikeku said, “We are grateful for the continuous support of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi Adewale, for ensuring our participation in the Super Volleyball Championship. The entire team dedicates this victory to the CGC, and we promise to continue flying the nation’s flag high.

“The CGC has invested a lot in the team, and this phase serves as preparation for the 2025 CGC Volleyball Premier League coming up next December. We are the defending champions in the women’s category, and the plan is to retain it.”

Nigeria scooped five awards at the tournament, which includes Kelechi Genevieve (MVP and Best Opposite), Maryam Ibrahim (Best Attacker), Aisha Umar (Best Server), Bukky Oluwatosin (Best Middle Blocker and Suleiman Ajeigbe (Best Coach)