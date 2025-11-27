Nigeria Demands Action Against Guinea-Bissau Coup Leaders

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has strongly condemned the military coup in Guinea-Bissau, describing it as a grave threat to democratic governance and regional stability in West Africa.

In a statement on Thursday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigeria said it received news of the development “with profound dismay and deep concern,” faulting the action as an “unconstitutional change of government.”

The statement denounced the coup as an act of insurrection that undermines democratic progress, constitutional rule, and regional peace, stressing that it violates the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which rejects any seizure of power through unconstitutional means.

Nigeria expressed solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order and the protection of detained officials and democratic institutions. It also urged authorities in the country to safeguard the lives of foreign observers still on assignment.

“The Nigerian Government wishes to unequivocally call on the authorities in Guinea-Bissau to ensure the safety of all election observers in the country,” the statement read.

The government called for restraint and peaceful dialogue, urging all actors to respect the electoral process and the will of the people.

Nigeria warned that those responsible for the coup would face consequences, insisting the illegal takeover risks plunging the country into chaos and reversing democratic gains.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its readiness to work with ECOWAS, the African Union, and international partners to restore normalcy and constitutional governance.

On Wednesday, election observer missions from the AU, ECOWAS, and the West African Elders Forum condemned the coup and suspension of Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and parliamentary electoral processes.

In a joint statement signed by mission heads—Filipe Nyusi (AU), Issifu Kamara (ECOWAS), and Goodluck Jonathan (WAEF), the groups criticised the military takeover as a direct attempt to disrupt democracy, noting that it occurred shortly after engagements with the two leading presidential candidates, who had pledged to respect the election outcome.

The missions called for the immediate release of detained electoral officials and urged calm among citizens.

Guinea-Bissau descended into uncertainty on Wednesday after military officers announced they had taken “total control” of the country, shut borders, and halted vote announcements just three days after general elections.

Heavy gunfire was heard around the presidential palace, and armed soldiers blocked major access routes.

General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, claimed the intervention was prompted by a national security plot involving drug cartels and weapons allegedly smuggled into the country to subvert the constitutional order. A curfew and media blackout were imposed, and electoral activities stopped.

Incumbent president Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who was reported to be inside a building near military headquarters with top officials, told France24 in a phone call, “I have been deposed.”

Both Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias had earlier declared victory ahead of provisional results scheduled for Thursday.

The coup marks yet another cycle of instability in the country, which has experienced four successful coups and several attempted ones since independence.

This year’s polls were already contentious following the exclusion of the PAIGC party and its leader, Domingos Simões Pereira, a decision seen by opposition figures as manipulation. Embalo has governed by decree since dissolving parliament in 2023.

In their communiqué, the AU and ECOWAS missions urged the armed forces to release detained electoral officials, allow the electoral commission to complete its work, and prioritise peace and the welfare of citizens.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Guinea-Bissau on its democratic path and preserving regional stability.