Nigeria Deploys Digital Learner IDs To Build Central Education Database

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The Federal Government has launched the Learner Identification Number (LIN), a digital system designed to assign every student a permanent and traceable academic identity.

The initiative, introduced by the Federal Ministry of Education, is aimed at improving education planning, ensuring learning continuity, and enabling timely interventions across the sector.

The Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, on Friday, described the move as a major milestone aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“This initiative marks a turning point in our education system. By assigning every learner a unique number, we are building a structure that supports each child’s journey from classroom to career,” the minister said in the statement.

The ministry said over 1.9 million candidates who registered for the 2026 examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council and the National Examinations Council have already been issued LINs in the first phase of the rollout.

The system is expected to provide each learner with a unique and permanent identity, and enable seamless tracking of academic progression across all levels, even when students change schools or relocate.

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According to the ministry, the initiative builds on the Digitised National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS), which has created a comprehensive national register of schools. Each school has been assigned with a unique ten-digit identification number, that provides a reliable foundation for a fully integrated national education database

It added that linking learners to verified identities and schools would strengthen examination processes, curb impersonation, and enhance the credibility of public examinations nationwide.

The Ministry further stated that beyond examination integrity, the LIN is expected to help track out-of-school children, monitor student progression, identify dropouts, and address learning gaps through targeted interventions.

It also stated that the next phase of the programme would extend coverage to all learners in public and private schools nationwide, using national data platforms and the Annual School Census.

It urged stakeholders, including schools, examination bodies, parents, and students, to support the initiative and comply with its processes.