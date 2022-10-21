‘Nigeria Does Not Need Fancy Promises’ – Tinubu Says At Unveiling Of Manifesto

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has unveiled his presidential campaign manifesto, promising to transform Nigeria’s worsening economic situation and prioritise the welfare of youths.

Tinubu unveiled his manifesto at the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign team by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Tinubu who said Nigeria needs innovative solutions to her myriad of problems noted that he will replicate some of his achievements as governor of Lagos State to develop the country.

The former Lagos Governor also vowed to place Nigeria back on the path of industrialisation and revive her manufacturing sector

He said, “after visiting and meeting our compatriots, young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, christian and muslim, we recognize that no Nigerian want empty answers to hard questions, at this hour, the country does not need fancy promises or foreign experiments.

“Nigerians seek sustained progress and reforms through stable governance and proven leadership. We need innovative solutions that address the challenges of our 36 states and over 200 million Nigerians. When I was governor of Lagos state, my team and I developed institutions, policies, that entrenched good governance and laid down the blueprint which continues to guide the state leadership today and change the face of the state turning Lagos into the 5th largest economy in Africa.

“Standing on the foundation established by President Muhammadu Buhari, we shall;

“Build a nation where sufficient job with decent wages and an enabling environment for small business owners will create a better life for all and a future of promise for our youths

“Revive our economy and our manufacturing sector and place Nigeria back on the path of industrialization and job creation, we shall manufacture, produce and market increased qualities of the essential goods and services we require and Nigeria shall be known as a nation of producers, creFroators and not just consumers. We will export more and import less in order to earn more foreign exchange for Nigeria

“We will deliver food security and affordability by continuing to prioritize agriculture by assisting farmers through the enlightened policies that promotes productivity and guarantee robust income

” We will modernize and expand public infrastructure to stimulate economic growth at an optimal rate

“We will generate, transmit and distribute affordable electricity to give our people the necessary power to drive their businesses and brighten their homes bearing in mind that no successful industrialization is feasible without constant electricity at the right price,” he added.

Tinubu is seeking to replace Buhari as Nigeria’s president in May 2023.

His main challengers are Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP).