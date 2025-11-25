Nigeria Dominate ITTF Africa Para Championships With Six Gold Medals

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria and Egypt reaffirm their continental dominance, winning multiple gold medals at the 2025 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Para Championships in Giza, Egypt.

The championships, which brought together top competitors from across the continent, including host nation Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, and Côte d’Ivoire, also served as a qualifier to the 2026 World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nigeria finished slightly ahead with six gold medals, while Egypt secured five. Côte d’Ivoire also impressed, with Bayala Jean Pierre’s spirited silver medal in the singles, adding depth to the event.

2024 Paralympics bronze medallist, Ogunkunle Isau, led the charge in the Men’s Singles Classes 4–5. Adesope Abiola Wali, Farinloye Victor, and Lawal Kehinde added to Nigeria’s gold tally with victories in their respective singles categories.

Isau once again stepped up by excelling in mixed doubles with Oputa Kate, winning the Mixed Doubles class 10 title, while Adesope Abiola Wali and Kehinde finished first in the Mixed Doubles classes 14–20 category.

Egypt’s campaign was marked by dominant singles victories, including Ramadan Khaled’s triumph over compatriot Elmahsy Ahmed in the Men’s Singles Classes 1–3, Youssef Sayed’s commanding win against Abdelmoneim Abousteit in the Men’s Singles Classes 6–7, and further golds from Abdelwahab Abdelrahman and Mahmoud Faiza in the women’s classes 1-5.

The host’s doubles strength was also evident as Sayed teamed up with Abdelwahab Abdelrahman to clinch the Men’s Doubles Class MD18 title in a hard-fought 3–2 battle against Nigeria’s duo Adesope Abiola Wali and Agunbiade Tajudeen on the final day.

Speaking after the conclusion of the championships, Tournament Director Amr Fahmy described the event as a resounding success. He noted that the level of competition continues to improve, with more athletes participating each year.

He said: “We are hopeful that future editions will attract even greater participation, which will further enhance the growth and stature of this championship,”

By the close of the competition, eight qualification slots to Bangkok 2026 had been secured, while additional slots will be earned through African rankings in 2026 according to the ITTF rules, ensuring broader representation and opportunity for athletes across the continent.