Nigeria Elections: We’ll Impose Visa Ban, Take Diplomatic Actions – U.S Cautions Against Interference With Legal Processes

The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has advised against interference in the ongoing legal processes challenging the outcome of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

The US government also vowed to impose visa ban and other diplomatic actions against anyone who attempts to undermine Nigeria’s democracy which the electoral process and the judiciary are fully part of.

“The United States renews its call for any challenges to election results to go through established legal processes, which must not be interfered with. We further call for Nigeria’s people to work together as they participate in and continue to strengthen the country’s vibrant democracy.

“The United States likewise will consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria,” the embassy said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

The US condemned the violence associated with the elections including ethnic stereotypes witnessed at the polls while also commending Nigerians who were law-abiding.

“Nigeria carried out the second round of its electoral process with gubernatorial and state assembly elections on March 18.

“The United States is deeply troubled by the disturbing acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during those polls in Lagos, Kano, and other states.

“Members of the U.S. diplomatic mission observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents first-hand. The use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the gubernatorial election in Lagos was particularly concerning. We commend all Nigerian political actors, religious and community leaders, youth, and citizens who have chosen to reject and speak out against such violence and inflammatory language, affirming Nigerians’ commitment to and respect for the democratic process.

“We call on Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individuals found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process,” the statement added.

While the US maintained its position that the presidential election was flawed due to failure by the Independent National Electoral Commission to electronically upload results in real time, it noted that there was an improvement during the governorship poll.

The statement further reads,”Following the February 25 national elections, the United States joined other international observers in urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve voting processes and technical elements that experienced flaws in that voting round. The March 18 elections appear to have had significant operational improvements, as polling stations generally opened on time and most results were visible on an electronic viewing platform in a timely manner.”