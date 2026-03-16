Nigeria Emerges World’s Largest Market For Dollar-Backed Stablecoins

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Nigeria has emerged as the world’s largest market for the two most widely used dollar-backed stablecoins, Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), underscoring the growing reliance of Nigerian crypto users on digital assets tied to the United States dollar.

This is according to the 2026 Stablecoin Utility Report released by BVNK, which revealed that 59 per cent of Nigerian cryptocurrency users hold USDT, while 48 per cent own USDC, representing the highest combined ownership level among all countries surveyed.

The report highlights Nigeria’s strong adoption of dollar-denominated digital assets as individuals and businesses increasingly turn to stablecoins to store value, hedge against currency volatility, and facilitate cross-border transactions.

Stablecoins such as USDT and USDC are designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to the US dollar, making them less volatile than cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

This stability has made them attractive to users in emerging markets where local currencies often experience sharp fluctuations.

According to the report, Nigeria ranked well ahead of major economies including Australia and India in stablecoin ownership.

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Australia placed second with 34 per cent of crypto users holding USDT and 29 per cent owning USDC, while India ranked third with 30 per cent USDT ownership and 27 per cent USDC.

Other countries listed in the ranking include Colombia, where 25 per cent of users hold USDT and 29 per cent hold USDC, and Singapore with 29 per cent USDT and 24 per cent USDC ownership.

In Africa’s most industrialised economy, South Africa, the report indicated that 23 per cent of crypto users hold USDT while 29 per cent own USDC.

Meanwhile, the United States recorded 22 per cent USDT ownership and 26 per cent USDC.

In Asia, the Philippines reported 27 per cent USDT ownership and 20 per cent USDC, while Thailand recorded 25 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

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Argentina also posted strong adoption with 25 per cent of users holding USDT and 20 per cent USDC.

Among European economies, France recorded 21 per cent USDT ownership and 14 per cent USDC, while Germany reported 15 per cent and 17 per cent respectively.

In Latin America, Mexico recorded 16 per cent ownership for both USDT and USDC, while Brazil reported 14 per cent USDT and 16 per cent USDC adoption. The United Kingdom posted 16 per cent USDT ownership and 14 per cent USDC.

The report further noted that USDT remains the more widely held stablecoin in several markets, including Nigeria, Australia, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Argentina, and France.

However, USDC is widely regarded as a more compliance-oriented stablecoin due to its transparency standards and closer alignment with regulatory frameworks.

This perception has contributed to stronger USDC adoption in some markets.

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For instance, in South Africa and Colombia, 29 per cent of users hold USDC compared with 23 per cent and 25 per cent respectively for USDT. Similarly, in Germany, USDC ownership stands at 17 per cent compared with 15 per cent for USDT, while in Brazil the adoption rate is 16 per cent for USDC and 14 per cent for USDT.

Analysts say Nigeria’s strong adoption of stablecoins reflects the growing demand for dollar-based stores of value amid currency volatility, as well as the increasing use of crypto assets for remittances, payments and international transactions.

The findings highlight the expanding role of stablecoins in emerging markets, where digital dollar alternatives are increasingly being used as financial tools for savings, payments and cross-border transfers.