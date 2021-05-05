Nigeria, Ethiopia, 8 Others, Ravaged By Acute Food Crisis-Report

Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, five other countries have topped the list of countries with high food consumption shortage.

The development according to the 2021 global food report, released on Wednesday has resulted into acute malnutrition for these countries.

The Report which was jointly launched by the European Union (EU), the Food and Agriculture Organisations (FAO) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) showed that the poor nutrition situation was particularly critical in countries affected by protracted conflict.

It said, “In 2020, over 15.8 million children under 5 years old living in the 55 food crises were suffering from wasting.

“The situation was particularly concerning in northern Nigeria, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Sudan, which accounted for more than a third of all children affected by wasting in food-crisis countries.”

The Report showed that conflict and insecurity have disrupted the channels of food access and the functioning of basic health and sanitary services, severely affecting the nutritional status of the most vulnerable, especially women and children.

The number of people facing acute food insecurity and needing urgent life and livelihood-saving assistance according to the report hit a five-year high in 2020.

The report showed that conflict, economic shocks are continuing to push millions of people into acute food insecurity.

“At least another 28 million people faced the emergency level of acute food insecurity in 2020, meaning they were one step away from starvation across 38 countries where urgent action saved lives and livelihoods and prevented famine spreading,” the report said.