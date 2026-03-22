Nigeria Eyes Forests To Boost Carbon Market, Green Growth

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The Director-General of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Prof. Zachariah Yaduma, has disclosed that Nigeria holds over 10.6 million hectares of forests with vast economic potential.

This is contained in a statement released by his media aide, Idara Umoh-Ido, to mark the International Day of Forests and World Wood Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Day of Forests is observed annually on March 21 to highlight the importance of all forest types.

The 2026 theme, ‘Forests and Economies’, underscores the critical role forests play in driving economic growth and sustainable development.

Yaduma said forests extend beyond income and jobs, sustaining agriculture, improving productivity, and protecting vital watersheds for communities nationwide.

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He, however, lamented that current approaches capture only a fraction of forests’ economic and environmental potential.

According to him, FRIN has advanced conservation, research and community engagement, laying foundations for an inclusive and sustainable green economy.

“The 2026 theme resonates with national aspirations. We are at the forefront of a transformative vision to unlock forests’ economic potential,” he said.

Yaduma, who is also the Chairman of the Man and Biosphere Committee in Nigeria, stated that FRIN is pursuing UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status for key forest reserves.

These include the Shere Hills, Omo, and Oban reserves in Plateau, Ogun, and Cross River states, respectively.

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He said the initiative would promote harmony between biodiversity conservation and sustainable economic development.

“The activation of Nigeria’s National Carbon Market framework positions the country as an emerging player in the global carbon economy,” he said.

He added that it creates direct financial incentives for reforestation and conservation nationwide.

“FRIN’s scientific data, monitoring protocols and verified planting stock are vital for attracting climate finance and maintaining global credibility,” Yaduma said.

He said the era of extractive economies was waning, replaced by innovation, regeneration and shared prosperity driven by green growth.

“It is now incumbent on policymakers, the private sector and citizens to transform forests into engines of future economic growth,” he said.

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Yaduma urged collective action, saying FRIN’s efforts have laid a strong foundation for a sustainable and greener Nigeria.

“As we commemorate the Day, Nigerians must protect forests and their resources, which remain essential from cradle to coffin,” he added.