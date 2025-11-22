Nigeria Facing Worst Crisis Since Independence — Fasoranti

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has warned that Nigeria is facing its most severe security crisis since independence, urging leaders from the North and South to urgently collaborate to avert a national catastrophe.

Fasoranti, who conveyed his goodwill message through Afenifere’s National Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna on Saturday, said the country was “confronted by unimaginable violence, declining public trust and the fraying of social bonds.”

He said the ACF’s Silver Jubilee offered Nigeria an opportunity for deep reflection, adding, “We have never had to deal with this level of insecurity. This is a sad moment for our country.”

The Afenifere leader commended the ACF for sustaining an influential platform for dialogue, 6 national cohesion over the past 25 years, describing the forum as a stabilising voice in the North.

According to him, “The founders of ACF set out to create a platform through which the voice of Northern Nigeria could be articulated with clarity, responsibility and dignity.”

Despite his concerns about insecurity, Fasoranti expressed confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, saying the president was pushing the nation’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” with sincerity and focus.

“Our challenges, though immense and complex, are not insurmountable. What is required is sincerity of purpose, courageous leadership, and a renewed commitment to fairness and justice,” he added.

He urged both northern and southern leaders to rebuild trust and strengthen inter-regional cooperation, insisting that Nigeria’s future depended on genuine unity.

“Ours must be a partnership grounded not in suspicion or rivalry, but in mutual respect and shared responsibility,” he said.

Fasoranti also called for a national return to Nigeria’s foundational constitutional debates between 1953 and 1966, arguing that the country’s current security crisis and developmental problems could not be resolved without historical introspection.

“It is time to reflect on what our fathers and leaders proposed and discussed. This has become urgent and imperative for the security of our people and the future of this country,” he said.

Sarurday’s event drew prominent figures from across the country, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; industrialist Aliko Dangote; former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi; and representatives of major southern socio-cultural groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, PANDEF and BRAC.

Fasoranti praised the ACF for sustaining peace advocacy and strengthening democratic discourse in the country but reminded its leaders that the forum’s influence must now be deployed to tackle the nation’s worsening crises.

“May your discussions yield constructive resolutions that will help shape a more stable, secure, prosperous, and inclusive Nigeria,” he said.

The Afenifere leader also congratulated ACF elders and members on the milestone celebration, expressing hope that the next 25 years would deepen the forum’s commitment to unity, dialogue and national development.

He rounded off with a prayer for Nigeria’s leaders as the country battles insecurity and socioeconomic deficits, saying, “On behalf of Afenifere, I wish you a successful celebration and pray that the next twenty-five years will bring greater achievements, renewed purpose and enduring relevance.”ENDS