‘Nigeria Failed You’— Grief, Anger Trail Killing Of Brig-Gen Oseni

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The death of Brigadier General Braimoh Oseni has triggered both grief and pointed criticism, with many Nigerians arguing that the circumstances surrounding his killing expose serious lapses in operational effectiveness and leadership oversight.

Oseni was killed alongside some of his troops serving under the 29 Task Force Brigade of Operation HADIN KAI during the assault on their camp in Benisheikh, Borno State.

The attack adds to a growing list of high-profile casualties within Nigeria’s military hierarchy amid ongoing insurgency in the North-East.

His death occurred barely five months after another senior officer, Brigadier General M. Uba, was killed by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Uba, who commanded the 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa, reportedly died after insurgents tracked and intercepted him along the Damboa–Biu axis, highlighting recurring vulnerabilities in military operations within the region.

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Following news of Oseni’s death, Nigerians took to social media, particularly Facebook, to express grief, anger, and frustration, with many describing the incident as a reflection of systemic failure rather than an isolated battlefield loss.

According to a Facebook user and friend of the deceased, Gimbiya Hadeeza Khubra, Oseni wasn’t killed by a terrorist.

Khubra, “How do you come to terms with losing a friend you’ve known since childhood? I was worried… but you were hopeful. You believed the war would end.

“You said the intelligence from the Americans was helping… Alas, it has all gone with the wind. Terrorists did not kill you, Brigadier General Braimah Oseni Omoh, a deeper failure did!

“You were always gallant, and you passed on the same way defending innocent souls. Your blood is on their hands. You did not die in vain.

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“God will avenge this senseless loss. May He grant you Al Jannatul Firdaus. You gave your life so peace could reign in Maiduguri… and now, we have lost you….

“May Allah grant you Al Janna firdous my dear brother. May Allah grant your young family and siblings especially your twin brother Al Braimah to bear this painful loss.”

Another user, Frank Frank, highlighted the frequency of such high-level losses, stressing that Nigeria, despite not being formally at war, has recorded multiple senior military casualties within a short period.

Frank said, “That’s somebody’s husband and father. Nigeria is really happening to Nigerians at every level. May God protect this country. Even in a war situation, you hardly kill a general. But a country that’s not at war, has lost two generals within 4 months.”

Maxwell Duku added, “Paying the Supreme price was what he patriotically signed up for Nigeria but to be cut down by those he swore to protect within the territory of the land, is so sad. Our hearts, my heart is so pained at such loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bunmi Ajegunmo attributed the situation to internal challenges within the country, arguing that governance issues have compounded the security crisis.

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She said, “Nigeria is at war with itself making it a difficult war to win. Now the nation has fallen under misgovernance. Someone should pay for this nonsense.”

Anthony Dickson described Oseni as a calm and attentive officer who embodied professionalism and humanity in service.

He recalled the general’s personality and dedication, noting that his death raised questions about the value placed on military personnel’s sacrifices.

He said, “As a military officer and a Brigadier General at that, he was the perfect definition of an officer and a gentleman. Generous to a fault, always had a listening ear, called to service and he did serve his country and its citizens.

“It was a rude shock to hear this morning that he has fallen. Alas, Oseni paid the supreme price and died in active service. The painful question is ‘Will his sacrifice actually never be in vain?’

“While he was here with us, whenever we spoke he would remind me that I’m yet to buy him his bottle of wine for marrying his sister. I wish this were all a joke and I’m still able to buy you that bottle of wine.

“My heart goes out to Alasa his twin brother, and to his wife and children. May the sacrifice of our heroes never be in vain. You will be profoundly missed Oseni. Rest well gallant officer.”

Ehis Ikhueliane reflected on his last interaction with Oseni, describing him as humble despite his rank and deeply connected to his roots.

He said, “On February 21st, I wished you a happy birthday, and you responded well saying “Thank you, bro”. You were last seen just 11 hours ago,never did I imagine that would be the last time.

“You were a true son of the soil, a village man with a humble heart, yet a General per excellence. Your passing pains me deeply, especially as you were one of the very few Generals from Edo State who always responded to me with warmth and promptness.”

Ibrahim Muhammed Adam questioned the effectiveness of Nigeria’s security architecture, raising concerns about the safety of both civilians and top-ranking military officials.

He noted that, “If top Military personnel are not safe then who is safe in this country? Rest in Jannah warrior”.