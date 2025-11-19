Nigeria Faults U.S. Over Snub From UN Event On Alleged Religious Killings

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria has criticised the United States decision to exclude it from participating in a UN event organised by the U.S. where American rapper Nicki Minaj spoke on killing of Christians in Nigeria.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Mr. Syndoph Endoni, described the decision to bar Nigeria from the forum as “shaving our head in our absence.”

Endoni warned that discussions affecting a sovereign state should not be held without its involvement.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the U.S. to the UN, followed renewed accusations from the United States alleging Christian persecution in Nigeria. U.S. President Donald Trump recently designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged Christian genocide.

Endoni rejected the claims, insisting the Nigerian government does not accept the genocide narrative being pushed by U.S. authorities.

“It is important to ensure the country concerned in the ongoing allegations is present, aware, and has a voice in the matter,” he said.

Advertisement

“You should not make important decisions or take action on something that involves a country without their presence or consent.”

He noted that excluding Nigerian officials denied the country the opportunity to present its position and clarify misconceptions, questioning why select nations and individuals were allowed to participate while the nation at the centre of discussion was sidelined.

“We asked the U.S. authorities if it was okay to continue to shave someone’s hair in his absence,” he said, stressing that Nigeria is actively confronting criminal violence and will not tolerate misinformation.

Endoni called for collaboration between both countries to address insecurity and urged the U.S. to adopt inclusive engagements to prevent escalation of tensions around claims of religious persecution.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, U.S. Senior Advisor for African Affairs, Amb. Patricia Mahoney, met with Endoni on Monday to notify him about the event. She disclosed that three UN member states and other invited personalities, including a Nigerian pastor, were invited, but no representative of the Nigerian government was included.

Advertisement

Mahoney reportedly said the event was private, and Nigeria was excluded in honour of participants’ requests to avoid Nigerian officials, citing fear of reprisals.

Endoni cautioned that the approach amounted to “naming and shaming,” which could fuel anxiety within Nigeria. He reaffirmed that Nigeria would continue engagement with the U.S. on extremist violence and work jointly to protect lives and property.