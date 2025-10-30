Nigeria, France, Italy Unveil Joint Effort To Fight Human Trafficking

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria, France and Italy have unveiled a joint effort tagged: “Common Operational Partnership” (COP Nigeria) to further wage war against human trafficking.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the project in Abuja on Wednesday, European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Gautier Mignot, stated that the aim of the partnership was geared towards achieving two basic objectives.

He listed the objectives as enhancing the capacity of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to dismantle trafficking cooperation along migratory routes.

Others, he said, was to dismantle criminal networks while safeguarding citizens, adding that that the partnership was a concrete step forward.

“Human trafficking violates fundamental rights. The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum and the renewed EU action plan alliance, will be held at ministerial level on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, in Brussels.

“Those technical expertise and coordination support will be crucial for the project’s success; and action, grounded in a whole of route approach. Cooperation with countries of origin and transit of victims will help in this direction.

Advertisement

“This project also reflects our Team Europe approach, through which the resources and expertise on combating trafficking in human beings in 2026, with concrete actions to take into account international cooperation against these crimes,” he said.

The EU envoy lauded the French Ministry of Interior and the Italian Ministry of Interior, Migration Partnership Facility (MPF), for their management support along the main migration routes.

Mignot said that human trafficking rings exploit the most vulnerable, undermine security, adding that providing expert coordination to the project, the International Security Cooperation in migrants’ dignity would help curtail the menace.

He said that the new initiative reflected a clear vision, adding that the objective was to send a strong and unified political message, that only through coordinated global effort can crush the menace.

The EU Ambassador said that the initiative was also a commitment to action to dismantle trafficking networks, protect the vulnerable, and uphold the dignity and rights of every individual.

Advertisement

Also speaking, the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Marc Fonbaustier, stated that the project reflected a shared conviction that human dignity knows no border.

He said that contacting human trafficking was not just a necessity, but a moral duty for all nations, adding that the crime remained a silent, and devastating scourge

“This project is both concrete and ambitious. It is action oriented and forward looking. It aims to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies, particularly NAPTIP, to improve information sharing.

“It also aims at encouraging joint investigations and ensure coordinated support for victims,” he said.

He lauded the Federal Government, NAPTIP and other security forces for their actions towards ridding the country of the crime of human trafficking.

The French Ambassador said that the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) would be funding the project, while CIVIPOL, the French Ministry of Interior’s operator for International technical cooperation would be implementing the project

He stressed that fighting human trafficking was also synonymous with fighting poverty.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Hajia Binta Adamu-Bello, noted that Nigeria occupies a strategic position in the migration dynamics of West Africa.

Represented by Mr Josiah Emerole, Director, Research and Programme Development, the D-G stated that Nigeria as a country of origin, transit, and destination for human trafficking, was grappling with multifaceted and evolving challenges.

She listed some of the challenges to include human trafficking and migrant smuggling, to related transnational crimes, such as sexual exploitation, document forgery, and drug trafficking.

Adamu-Bello stated that over the years, NAPTIP had made remarkable progress in its five cardinal areas of intervention such as Policy, Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Partnership.

She said that the agency was fully aware that the changing nature of trafficking and smuggling necessitated continuous innovation, deeper collaboration, and strengthening of institutional capacities across all levels.

“The Common Operational Partnership (COP) initiative, implemented by the Government of France with the support of Italian Ministry of Interior, represents a strategic opportunity to consolidate our achievements and introduce evidence-based, context-specific approaches to tackling these crimes in Nigeria.

“Built around four key pillars — Joint Needs Assessment, Training and Mentoring, Operational Support, and Geographic Focus, the COP Project provides a comprehensive framework to enhance investigation, prosecution, and victim-centered interventions.

“Equally important, it will promote effective intelligence sharing, joint operations, and operational synergy among NAPTIP’s zonal commands and our regional partners in West Africa,” she said.

Adamu-Bello said that the project would commence with pilot implementation in 3 target states: Cross River, Osun, Katsina, and the Federal Capital Territory, all strategically positioned along high-risk trafficking and migration corridors.

She said that these routes had witnessed increasing volumes of irregular movement and emerging trafficking trends aimed at accessing developed countries.

According to her, addressing these challenges requires coordinated and sustained action, which the new initiative aims to support.