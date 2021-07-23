Nigeria Gets New Acting Solicitor-General As Malami Names Facility After Retiring Apata

On Friday, the outgoing Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata,SAN signed a handing over note with the incoming acting SGF, Mohammed Umar.

The event took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo auditorium within the ministry.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, attended the retirement and handing over ceremony.

The venue was crowded with Directors of Parastatals under the ministry and a Director with the Central Bank of Nigeria, amongst others.

Malami, while describing the person Apata who will clock the mandatory retirement age of 60 by Sunday, said he was committed to the ideals of a better Justice sector.

“We are celebrating the unbroken record of commitment.

“Let me place on record the commendable level of consistency of Apata in the implementation of the programs of the ministry.

“The ministry will miss him,” he said.

The AGF also immortalized Apata by naming a facility in the ministry after him.

“Permit me to immortalize his effort by naming the Ministry’s E-library after him.

“Hence forth, our E-library shall be called Dayo Toba Apata E-library,” he said.

Malami also urged the incoming acting Solicitor General, Mohammed to build on the efforts of his predecessor.

Mohamed was the ministry’s Director, Public Prosecution.

On his part, Apata thanked God for connecting him to Malami, who according to him, played a great role in his legal career.

Olusegun Obasanjo Auditorium, FMOJ,Abuja

He also appreciated his wife for supporting him and understanding him despite his busy schedules which sometimes kept him at the office on Saturdays and Sundays.

“By divine providence, God has blessed me with Abubakar Malami SAN, the best boss anyone can work with.

“Against all odds, I became his preferred candidate and he gave me free hand and deliberately allowed me to undertake high profile cases.

“My second turning point is securing the Senior Advocate of Nigeria while serving in the ministry,” he said.

Apata was said to have served as Solicitor General in Ekiti state before joining the ministry.

He was appointed as SGF of the federation on August 24, 2017.

It was said that he, among other things, came up with guidelines for prosecutors as well as oversaw the welfare of the ministry’s staff.