Nigeria Grid Sync To Boost Regional Energy Trade, Investment – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday, announced that the country has taken a major step towards regional power market integration.

This new feat, the minister said, was made possible by the successful synchronisation of its national grid with the West African Power Pool (WAPP) system, opening up new avenues for competitive energy trading, foreign exchange earnings, and increased private investment in electricity generation.

The Minister, who spoke at a media briefing in Abuja, described the achievement as a transformative development for both Nigeria and the wider West African electricity market.

According to him, the synchronisation test, conducted on 8 November 2025 between 05:04 a.m. and 09:04 a.m., marked the first time Nigeria operated in a unified, stable configuration with the rest of the sub-region’s power networks.

He said for four uninterrupted hours, electricity flowed seamlessly across borders at a single frequency, connecting Nigeria’s grid with the Niger Republic, parts of Benin and Togo, and the wider WAPP network, which includes Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Senegal, The Gambia, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, and Mali.

Adelabu noted that the successful test, Nigeria’s first large-scale synchronisation since 2007, demonstrates the country’s readiness to participate in a modern, integrated regional electricity market.

“The synchronisation opens new opportunities for competitive energy trading, foreign exchange earnings, and increased private investment in generation. Independent power producers are more attracted to markets backed by regional demand rather than a single domestic off-taker,” Adelabu said.

The minister added that permanent synchronisation would not only improve grid stability and reduce system disturbances but also provide mutual support among member countries during supply shortages.

He said it positions Nigeria as a credible and reliable player in the West African Electricity Market.

Adelabu mentioned the ongoing domestic initiatives that complement the regional integration, including transmission expansion projects such as the North-Core line, Ajegunle 330 kV Substation, Kaduna–Kano upgrades, and the Gwagwalada–Gurara link.

A more stable grid, he noted, would support critical services across healthcare, water supply, transport, and digital infrastructure.

Adelabu described the synchronisation as a transformative step that reshapes Nigeria’s long-term power sector trajectory, setting the stage for deeper regional cooperation, increased investment, and sustainable economic growth.

“This is not an instant solution to all power sector challenges, but it lays the foundation for a new era of stability, collaboration, and opportunity in Nigeria and across West Africa,” he said.