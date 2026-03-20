Nigeria Has Exited Tunnel Of Economic Uncertainty, Tinubu Tells Diaspora

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President Bola Tinubu on Thursday assured members of the Nigerian diaspora that the country is now heading toward recovery and growth after exiting a period of economic turbulence.

Tinubu declared this in London during a reception held at Tate Modern, organised by the British Government as part of activities marking his ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom.

According to presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu “used the occasion to assure the gathering that the Nigerian economy had navigated its way out of the dark tunnel of economic uncertainty and hopelessness, and the country is now moving into the bright future that Nigerians expect to unfold.”

Onanuga added that his principal “advised the gathering not to be carried away by certain negative indices often bandied about by naysayers, affirming his trust in Nigerian citizens’ capacity to excel anywhere.”

The reception, organised by UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, was held alongside an exhibition of Nigerian modern art and brought together senior Nigerian government officials, members of the diaspora community, and British dignitaries.

Lammy, while welcoming President Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, acknowledged the deepening relationship between both countries.

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He noted that annual bilateral trade between the UK and Nigeria has reached £8.1bn, with over half a million Nigerians actively contributing to the cultural and economic life of the United Kingdom.

Tinubu also used the occasion to celebrate Nigerian creativity, praising the generation of artists whose work formed the centrepiece of the exhibition.

Onanuga quoted him as saying “the theme of the exhibition, Nigeria’s modernism, is more than just a title for an art show. It is a testament to revolution. It tells the story of a generation of Nigerian giants, who in the middle of the 20th century refused to be despised but chose to define themselves.”

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who moderated the event, also highlighted a few accomplishments of Nigerians holding very important positions in the United Kingdom.

The event was also graced by Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd); and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

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Others were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa; the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency and Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.