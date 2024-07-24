Nigeria Immigration Suspends Officer Over Drug Trafficking Allegation

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Immigration Service says it has suspended an officer, Michael Akomolafe, over alleged drug trafficking which resulted in his arraignment before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Kenneth Udo, NIS Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja

Udo said that the attention of the service was drawn to a publication linking the officer who was serving at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos to drug trafficking.

He said that the service supports the legal proceedings to determine Akomolafe’s culpability in the matter.

“The officer in question has since been subjected to internal processes, and placed under suspension following his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

“The NIS awaits the court judgement before making further comments on this matter,” he said.

Udo said that NIS remained committed to excellent service delivery, discipline, and zero tolerance for criminality.

He said the service would not hesitate to sanction any officer whose conduct was contrary to its operations’ ideals.