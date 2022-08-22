Nigeria In A Mess, Needs Leaders With Capacity And Commitment – Peter Obi

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Peter-Obi
Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections, Peter Obi, has stated that the current problems Nigeria is facing require leaders who are capable and committed to setting the country in the right direction.

Obi said this on Monday while participating in a plenary session at the 62nd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association tagged ‘Bold Transitions’.

The LP candidate noted that to turn the economic fortunes of Nigeria around, the country needs to invest in intangible assets, especially security and human capital development.

He held that the 2023 general elections should be about character and competence and not tribe or religion

“What we need to do is the two most intangible assets: security; and law and order . . . provide conducive environment to attract investors, then education and power . . . the economy is driven by these intangible assets,” he said.

“Remember, the election we are going to have next year will not be about tribe, not religion, not connection, not entitlements but about character, competence, capacity, and commitment to deliver.”

“Nigeria is in a mess. We got here simply because of the accumulative effect of bad leadership. The coming election is not about tribe or religion but about character and competence. We need a bold transition from a highly insecure state to a highly secured state.”

