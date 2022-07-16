NIGERIA: Lassa Fever Cases Hit 842 As 160 Die In 27 Weeks

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country’s Lassa Fever cases have risen from 829 in week 26 of its situation reports to 842 new cases in week 27, while total deaths stood at 160.

This was disclosed in its latest situation report released on Saturday on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever and an acute viral illness. The zoonotic disease has a high morbidity and mortality rate and economic and health security implications.

Data from the week 27 report which covered July 4 to July 10, revealed that there were 5,649 suspected cases of the disease in the week under review.

“In week 27, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 9 in week 26, 2022 to 13 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Plateau, and Anambra States.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 27, 2022, 160 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.0% which is lower than the CFR for the sameperiodin2021 (23.7%).

“In total for 2022, 24 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 99 Local Government Areas.

“Of all confirmed cases, 69% are from Ondo (30%), Edo (25%), and Bauchi (14%) States.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, MedianAge:30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021,” said the NCDC.

Also, the report stated that no health worker was infected during the reporting week.

The agency has deployed the National Rapid Respond Teams to Nasarawa, FCT, Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Oyo, Taraba, and Benue states.