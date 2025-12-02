Nigeria Launches First National Antimicrobial Resistance Survey

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria has launched its first nationally representative survey on antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The initiative, supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and partners, will generate critical data to guide evidence-based policies, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen health system resilience.

WHO disclosed this on its X handle, @WHONigeria, on Tuesday.

It stated that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoH&SW) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), with technical support from WHO, recently concluded a five-day planning workshop that brought together stakeholders from government, academia, and international partners to finalise the technical protocol and operational strategy.

“This planning workshop marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s AMR response. With WHO’s support, we are confident the survey will generate the evidence needed to protect public health.” Said Dr Tochi Okwor, the acting Head, Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, NCDC

Advertisement

The WHO further pointed out that Nigeria is the third country globally to partner with the WHO on a national AMR survey and was selected based on its strong commitment to AMR surveillance, its updated WHO Nigeria NAP 2.0, and its readiness to expand laboratory and data systems.

However, the global health leader stated that Nigeria ranks 20th globally for age-standardised mortality due to AMR.

It added that in 2019, an estimated 263,400 deaths in Nigeria were linked to AMR—more than the combined deaths from enteric infections, tuberculosis, respiratory infections, maternal and neonatal disorders, neglected tropical diseases, malaria, and cardiovascular diseases, according to Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance – GRAM, IHME, University of Washington, 2023.

According to the WHO, AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to resist treatment, making infections harder to cure.

It noted that surveillance is essential to track resistance patterns, identify priority pathogens, and guide targeted interventions.

It also highlighted the survey objective and scope to include establishing a national baseline on AMR prevalence to monitor interventions and assessing the distribution, burden (morbidity, mortality, DALYs, and cost), and diversity of AMR across regions and populations.

Advertisement

Others include contributing to the global target of reducing AMR deaths by 10 per cent by 2030, in line with the political declaration endorsed at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in 2024, and strengthening routine AMR surveillance, including diagnostics, sample referral systems, and laboratory capacity.

WHO has also noted that using its standardised methodology, the survey will run for 12–15 months and cover 40–45 randomly selected health facilities nationwide.

It added that patients with suspected bloodstream infections (BSIs) will be identified using standard case definitions, and blood samples will be analysed in quality-assured laboratories.

It stated further that data will be collected across all age groups, covering clinical, demographic, laboratory, financial, and outcome indicators, with a follow-up that will occur at discharge, 28 days, and three months post-infection.

It also pointed out that the survey will sample approximately 35,000 patients suspected of BSIs to obtain around 800 isolates of the most common pathogens.

WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr Pavel Ursu, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment, saying, “Nigeria is taking a decisive step toward combating AMR with an approach grounded in data, science, and measurable impact.

“This survey will provide the clarity needed to drive smarter policies, stronger surveillance, and better patient outcomes. Nigeria is laying the foundations for a resilient health system, one that protects lives, strengthens trust, and ensures that essential medicines remain effective for future generations.”

Advertisement

The Technical Officer at the WHO Regional Office for Africa, Dr Laetitia Gahimbare, added, “Strengthening surveillance enhances Nigeria’s capacity to detect and respond to AMR threats, supporting better patient outcomes, reinforcing health security, and building a resilient system.”