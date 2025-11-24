Nigeria Launches First Robotic Surgery Platform

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The platform, named ‘Toumai’, meaning ‘Hope of Life’, is the first of its kind to be deployed in Nigeria and the entire West African sub-region.

This initiative is the outcome of a partnership between Nisa Medical Group and Robomed Global of the United States.

Areas of collaboration will include robotic-assisted surgeries, training and certification for medical personnel, and systems integration to enhance safety in operating theatres.

The Corporate Communications Officer of Robomed Global USA, Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Winifred Ebiye, in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER, described the development as a new era of surgical precision, patient safety, and clinical excellence in specialities like urology, gynaecology, and surgical oncology.

The statement also quoted the Chief Executive Officer of Robomed, Dr Obi Ekwenna, as saying that the feat represents real progress for Nigeria’s health sector, as it strengthens local capacity and prepares African surgeons to deliver world-class care.

It also quoted the Chief Medical Officer of Robomed, Dr Iyore James, as explaining that the mission goes beyond introducing technology to training Nigerian and African surgeons, nurses, and biomedical engineers to world-class standards.

On his part, the Chief Operations Officer, Mrs Efosa Eluma, said the organisation is committed to operational excellence and building a sustainable pathway for robotic surgery across West Africa.

A fertility expert at the Nisa Medical Group, Dr Ibrahim Wada, stated that the partnership will strengthen Nigeria’s position as a regional hub for advanced surgery, create high-skilled jobs, and reduce the need for medical tourism.

