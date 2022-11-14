Nigeria Leads Africa In US International Student Enrollment, 10th Globally– Report

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Government has revealed that among the international students returning to in-person studies in the country as of 2021/2022, Nigeria is leading in Africa and is the tenth-largest sending country globally.

This was disclosed in a statement by the US Diplomatic Office in Nigeria in view of its 2022 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

The statement disclosed a 12.3 percent increase this year from Nigeria.

“The new Open Doors Report indicates there was a 12.3 percent increase in the number of students from Nigeria studying in the United States for the 2021/2022 academic year. This represents a total of 14,438 Nigerian students, which is 33 percent of all African students studying in the United States. This means that Nigeria remains the leading source of students from Africa and the 10th largest country worldwide sending international students in the United States,” it stated.

It explained that Nigerian students in the United States study at the graduate level, “with the remaining 31 percent enrolled in undergraduate studies, 17 percent pursuing optional practical training, and 2 percent in non-degree programs or short-term studies.”

The statement partly reads, “An increasing number of students are crossing the globe to gain practical, international experience that they can apply in their careers and life in a global society. The 2022 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, released today, finds that new international student enrollment in the United States has rebounded and increased by 80 percent, raising the total number of international students enrolled in U.S. institutions by 4 percent. This strong rebound and growth confirms that the United States remains the destination of choice in higher education, with over 948,000 international students.”