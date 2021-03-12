Nigeria Legion Sacks Top Officials After Crucial Council Meeting

39 SHARES Share Tweet

After a National Council meeting that began Thursday night and ended Friday morning, the Nigeria Legion announced the sack of its deputy commandant general(DCG) and demoted all its assistant commandant generals(ACGs) across the country.

The approval was made during the National council meeting held on Friday.

By the constitution of the organization, only the National Council has the power to remove, appoint or demote officers. But the Chairman can make recommendations to the Council.

The Legion chairman, Brigadier General Jones Akpa, had earlier in a letter to the Council recommended the sack of the DCG and the ACGs but his suggestions were rejected.

Akpa also nominated Brig.Gen MOA Amolegbe to be the Deputy Commandant General and Head of the Corps of the Commissionaire while Captain A. Bako, is to represent the Federal capital Territory and be in charge of all national parade.

He rationalized his recommendation to remove the DCG with the argument that he had spent fourteen years in office and a valedictorian party held in his honour last year, but he still remained in office.

He also alleged that the DCG had consistently whittled down the position of ex- servicemen in the Corps of Commissionaire.

He said: “The strength of the ex-servicemen in the corps of commissionaires is less than 5% compared to over 95% civilians. Despite the fact that the corps was made for ex-servicemen and women”.

He added that there was a misconception about the purpose for convening the Council as some had thought he wanted tenure elongation.

“Please I am not desperate as all powers belong to God. I have come to represent you and the day I cannot honestly do that; I am prepared to step down,” he said.

The following are the list of ACGs recommended for removal :Alonge Akinwumi, Sunday Omueti, Adeagbo, Joe Daniel Gimba and Olayinka Ojamgbati, among others.

However, the recommendations were put to vote by the Council following the request by Deputy Director, Veteran Affairs, Brigadier General Odikiba D. Donibo.

After the council voted, a decision was reached that only the DCG should be removed while the ACGs–who are the heads of the Legion in the 36 states–should be sanctioned and demoted from their ranks.