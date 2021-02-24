Nigeria Losses 200,000 Barrel Crude Oil Daily To Theft, Vandalism-NNPC

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari has said that the nation records daily loss of about 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily to theft and vandalism.

The GMD stated this on Wednesday at a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky Irabor at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

While commending the security agencies for their support and protection for the Corporation’s operational assets and personnel, he stated that petroleum products theft on the System 2B Pipeline has reduced considerably due to support from the security agencies

“We have two sets of losses, one coming from our products and the other coming from crude oil. In terms of crude losses, it is still going on. On the average, we are losing 200,000 barrels of crude every day,” Kyari stated.

The Chief of Defence Staff in his remarks promised to galvanize the military to provide maximum security for the nation’s oil and gas assets.

Irabor who acknowledged the significant role of the oil and gas sector to the economy, said there was need for collaboration between the NNPC and the Armed Forces to protect oil and gas facilities which he described as critical national assets.

“I am delighted that you made this effort, and I tell you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will collaborate with you to protect NNPC’s assets”.

“It is my intention to cooperate maximally with you and to give necessary instructions to all officers in the Armed Forces given that our existence, economically, rests almost solely on the NNPC, and to that extent, we must do everything possible to give you everything that you require,” the CDS stated.