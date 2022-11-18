‘Nigeria Missed Opportunity For Unity Before 2023 Election’- Football Fans Lament 2022 World Cup Miss

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the 2022 World Cup begins today in Qatar, the absence of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the global competitions has left Nigerian football fans in a state of despair and pain.

Advertisement

Some football fans who spoke with THE WHISTLER said watching the World Cup without a Nigerian squad is disgraceful and a setback for the sport in Nigeria.

Recall that Nigeria lost its world cup spot to Ghana after enduring a 1-1 draw at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja. The first leg of the clash at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi Ghana ended in a goalless draw ensuring that Ghana qualifies for the competition on the away goal rule.

Josiah Dauda, a sports presenter and football enthusiast told this website that missing out on the World cup will affect sports investment and sponsorship in Nigeria.

He noted that Nigerian players in their prime also miss the opportunity to showcase their talent on the global stage.

“It is a disappointment for Nigeria because the presence of any national team in the world cup is an avenue for sports investors to invest in such a team.

“Jersey sponsorship or any other sponsorship that your team is going to have is a function of how much international competition you can attend, so that is one of the biggest losses for Nigerian sports.

“Also, we have a crop of young players who have the ability and would have used the opportunity to showcase their talent, when you check the average age of the Nigerian team, you’ll discover that most of our players are in their mid-twenties, by the next world cup they are going to be in their late twenties or early thirties, meaning that we have lost the opportunity for our players in their prime to showcase their talent.

“The world cup is also an avenue for any nation to improve on their FIFA world ranking, due to our absence in this world cup, it is sure that when the next ranking comes out, we are going to drop. Currently, we are 34th on the rankings and we are going to drop further,” he said.

Advertisement

Similarly, Godswill Priye, a registered member of the Super Eagle’s supporters club lamented that Nigeria’s absence at the competition is reflective of the bad quality of sports leadership and administration in the country.

“Over the years, Nigeria has struggled with sports administration and that’s why there is a lack of cohesion in our team which cost us the World Cup spot. It is only in Nigeria you hear that players are not paid their allowances and emoluments, are not training in conducive and standard facilities and all that, so all this resulted in a lack of motivation for our boys and we will be missing out on the greatest sports event in the world because of this. It is really painful and disheartening.

“The country also missed an opportunity for national unity as we go into next year’s election, as you know, football is the biggest thing that unites us as a country, that is the only time we drop our ethnic and religious differences and fight together as a country. Although, our previous outings at the competition have not been so productive, being at the world cup is a thing of national pride and it is a big disappointment that we will be watching this year’s edition from our TV screens.”

Also speaking, a military officer who simply identified himself as Mustapha, told THE WHISTLER that while it was painful that Nigeria will not be participating in the competition, the performance of the Super Eagles in recent times has been below par.

“The genesis of the problem started with our unimpressive outing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, which is surprising because we have good players who are doing well in their respective clubs, so this shows that as a nation we have not really built a team and there is no chemistry between our players.

“Now, during the qualifiers with Ghana, we made a lot of tactical errors which cost us our spot in the World Cup, the Ghanaian team were not better, things didn’t just go our way. So going forward we must strive to reestablish our dominance, at least in Africa.

“The 2023 AFCON is another avenue for us to prepare for the next World Cup cycle and we must make sure that we don’t miss out again, for the sake of the fans, I am personally pained and the excitement that the World Cup brings is not just there anymore.”

Nigeria has qualified for six of the last eight FIFA World Cups, missing only the 2006 edition and 2022 edition reaching the round of 16 on three occasions.

By not qualifying for the competition, the country automatically missed a $12.5million bonus from FIFA which includes a preparation fee of $2.5million and a guaranteed $10million for qualifying for the group stage.

The country also loses money from its sponsorship deals with Nike ($4.25million), AITEO, Coca Cola and others.