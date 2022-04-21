Nigeria Misses Out Again As Google Opens First Product Development Centre In Africa

Google has announced the launch of its first product development centre in Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

The company explained that the new centre will help create transformative products and services for people in Africa and around the world while employing visionary engineers, UX designers, product managers and researchers to lay the foundation for significant growth in the forthcoming years.

Google added that the centre will be recruiting creative people who can help solve difficult and important technical problems plaguing Africa.

This was disclosed by Google’s Vice President for Products, Suzanne Frey, in a webinar organized to announce the launch.

“Google’s mission in Africa is to make the Internet helpful to Africans and partner with African governments, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses to shape the next wave of innovation in Africa.

“Today I am excited to welcome all Africans passionate about improving the digital experience of African users by building better products to apply for the open roles at our first product development centre in Africa,” she said.

Also speaking during the webinar, Managing Director for Google in Africa, Nitin Gajria noted that Africa currently has 300 million young internet users and by the year 2030, Africa will have held a third of the world’s under-35 population which shows the massive potential the continent to become a leading digital economy.

“There are 300 million internet users in Africa who are young, mobile-first and have similar patterns to mobile youth globally.

“By 2030, Africa will have 800 million internet users and a third of the world’s under-35 population. The potential for Africa to become a leading digital economy is right on the horizon and Google is committed to accelerating Africa’s digital transformation through human capital and enabling ‘African-led solutions to African and global problems’ through better products,” he said.

In 2019, Google opened its first Africa Artificial Intelligence lab in Ghana.