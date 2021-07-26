Nigeria Missing On Medal Table Four Days After Commencing Tokyo Olympics

Four days after what seemed like a memorable outing for team Nigeria, the Olympians are missing on the medals table.

The opening ceremony marked the start of the long-awaited Tokyo 2020 which was shifted to 2021 over Covid-19 fears.

As part of the build-up for team Nigeria, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo tasked the team to ‘make history’ in Tokyo.

Osinbajo said, “Every one of you participating in the games is opening a page in history for yourself, your families, your community and the nation.

“Your performance at the games will inscribe your names in national and world sporting history; you carry the hopes and aspirations of millions as you compete in Tokyo.”

Nigeria has 58 participants contesting at different events with a total of 18 coaches.

Nevertheless Nigeria’s first two contestants, Olufunke Oshonaike (Table tennis) and Esther Toko (Rowing) were beaten in their events on Saturday morning.

See Top 10 Countries

USA: 7 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, 14 total

China: 6 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, 15 total

Japan: 6 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze, 6 total

Great Britain: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1bronze, total 6

South Korea: 3 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze, 6 total

Australia: 2 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze, 6 total

ROC: 1 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, 8 total

Italy: 1 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, 8 total

Canada: 1 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze, 3 total

France: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, 3 total

Hungary: 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze, 2 total

Tunisia: 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze, 2 total