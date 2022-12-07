Nigeria Moves Towards Self-Sufficiency As NSDC Approves Two New Investors For Sugar Sector

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The quest of the Federal Government to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in sugar production has received a boost with the current moves by two companies to invest in the sugar sector.

The plan by the two companies is coming at a time when the Federal Government is about to commence implementation of the second phase of the ten-year Nigerian Sugar Masterplan (2023-2033).

The second phase of the plan was approved by the Federal Executive Council in September this year during a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during a media chat with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, Mr Zacch Adedeji said the Memorandum of Understanding between the two investors and the state governments involved in the deal would be signed in the next two weeks.

The states, according to him, are Nasarawa and Oyo States. He added that all the necessary policy and technical guidelines have been concluded.

These new investors, he stated, would focus on the field and agricultural aspect of the Nigerian Sugar Masterplan, which is the engine room of the Policy.

He said, “I am pleased to announce to us this day that we have two new investors who are set to come on board. In a week or two from now, we shall invite you again to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Nasarawa state Government and one of the investors and another between the Oyo state Government and the second investor.

“All the necessary policy and technical guidelines have been concluded. These new investors would focus on the field and agricultural aspect of the NSMP, which is the engine room of the NSMP.

“Meaningful implementation of the master plan cannot be achieved without the inputs of critical stakeholders in the sector like the press. It was in full realization of this fact that I recently led a delegation from the Council on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Nasarawa state and Chairman, Forum of Governors of Sugar Producing States, Engr. Abdullahi Sule in Lafia, Nasarawa state to inform him of some recent developments in the sector.

“I am particularly pleased with with the invaluable contributions of the Forum to the faithful implementation of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.

“We’ve made considerable progress in critical segments of the NSMP, especially as it relates to the refining component of the plan.

“Our next plan of action is how to replicate the successes recorded in the area of sugar refining in our field and agricultural operations which will be our focus in the next phase.”

As captured in the first phase of the master plan (2013-2022), Nigeria’s annual sugar consumption of 1.7 million metric tones would be met after 10 years. A total of 250,000 hectares would be required for cane cultivation, 28 factories would be established and over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created for Nigerians.

As at today, the Sugar Council Boss said a total of four companies have signed unto the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) of the NSMP. The companies are Dangote Sugar Refinery, BUA Sugar Refinery, Golden Sugar Refinery and KIA Africa Group.

With the Phase 1 of the master plan which began in 2013 reaching its crescendo in the first quarter of 2023, the Federal government in a rare show of commitment to its economic diversification policy through the promotion of industrialization has graciously approved Phase 2 of the policy, with actual implementation to begin in 2023 through 2033.

Zacch said the granting of the NSMP Phase 2 by President Muhammadu Buhari is a reconfirmation of the trust and confidence that he has in the sector.

He said, “This singular act points to the fact that Nigerians are pleased with what the Council, our supervising Ministry, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment headed by our leader, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and operators have been doing with regards to the meaningful revitalization of the sugar sector. To whom much is given, expectedly, much would be expected.

“In line with the expectations of Mr. President and Nigerians, we shall in the shortest possible time attain self-sufficiency in sugar production, and subsequently export to countries within the continent.

“As provided by the Phase 2 Plan, we shall tinker a bit with what we had in the past. Essentially, our next phase of activities would be anchored on verifiable data and innovation to make our work seamless.”

Going forward, he said the annual raw sugar quota allocation to operators would be based on their performances in the outgoing year.

“So, we call on our operators to buckle up as the old order of allocating raw sugar quota based on size of the refinery has changed based on the approved NSMP Phase 2.

“Let me at this point stress the fact that, the NSMP isn’t about sugar production alone, we count largely on its ability to take millions of our people out of poverty, develop infrastructure and improve the economic status of communities hosting sugar projects.

“We are quite optimistic about our projections in the sugar industry. We shall rely heavily on the use of verifiable data and modern technology to drive the Phase 2 of the master plan.”

Adedeji said the sugar sector holds tremendous opportunity for Nigeria and Nigerians in terms of job creation for the youths, increased revenue and general economic prosperity for the nation.