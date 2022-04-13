Nigeria Needs Me– Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Bola Tinubu, has said Nigeria needs a courageous leader to bring the needed changes that would turn around the economy.

Tinubu was speaking at the one-day event of Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the APC-led states hosted by Lagos Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.

The theme of the event is ‘The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’.

The former Lagos State Governor described himself as that man Nigeria needs to take charge of the country.

He said, “Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs drastic, courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs.”

He explained that, “I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as president of Nigeria.

“Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.”

He will be vying for the ticket of the APC with Transportation Minister, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Yahaya Bello of Kogi as well as Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo.

The APC holds its presidential primaries in May.