Nigeria Needs More Troops, Equipment To Defeat Insurgency, Says Buratai

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Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), has said Nigeria must deploy more troops, strengthen military capacity, and adopt a broader, society-wide strategy to effectively defeat insurgency across the country.

Buratai made the remarks on Politics

Today, a Channels Television programme aired on Friday, where he addressed the evolving dynamics of the Boko Haram insurgency and wider security challenges in the Northeast, Northwest, and parts of the North Central region.

According to him, while insurgents have not overwhelmed Nigerian troops, the military remains overstretched due to the vast terrain and expanding theatres of operation.

“I don’t see that the insurgency is somehow overwhelming the troops,” Buratai said. “But the troops are so dispersed. The challenge of manpower and equipment remains significant, especially considering the enormous landmass of the Northeast.”

He noted that although the military has recorded improvements with the introduction of drones and other operational platforms, more “enablers” are required to sustain momentum and improve effectiveness on the battlefield.

The former army chief also highlighted “the issue of terrain, weather, and even the need for troops to rest are factors that affect effectiveness—not just equipment,” he explained.

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Buratai emphasized that insurgency is not solely a military problem but a complex societal issue requiring a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” approach.

“Once insurgency takes root, it is very difficult to eliminate within a short time,” he said, citing examples from Colombia and Sri Lanka where similar conflicts lasted decades.

Describing the conflict as a “people’s war,” Buratai stressed that success depends on collaboration among the military, intelligence agencies, government institutions, and civilians.

He also defended the military’s earlier claim that Boko Haram had been “technically defeated,” noting that the declaration reflected a significant reduction in attacks and the recovery of territories previously held by insurgents.

“By 2016–2018, the daily bombings from Maiduguri to Abuja had stopped, and all local governments under insurgent control were recovered,” he said. “By all standards, they were technically defeated.”

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However, he warned that the insurgency was always expected to persist.

“I warned that this is a campaign that may last much longer than we assume,” Buratai added.

The retired general stressed that military gains must be complemented by development and governance at all levels, particularly in affected regions.

“The government must provide infrastructure, employment, and social amenities. That is part of the solution,” he said. “Good governance is key—it solves everything.”

He urged state governments to play a more active role in addressing insecurity by investing in development and creating opportunities for young people.

“If states do the right thing, people will not always look to the federal government,” he added.

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Buratai declined to take responsibility for naming alleged financiers of terrorism, stating that such matters fall under the purview of relevant agencies.

“It’s not about naming names; action should be taken,” he said, noting that some suspects remain unprosecuted despite available evidence.

He acknowledged gaps in the justice process, particularly the failure to prosecute detained insurgents.

“That is a challenge,” he admitted.

On troop deployment, Buratai said Nigeria needs significantly more personnel in the Northeast, estimating that at least five divisions would be required to effectively secure the region.

“We have very few troops for such a vast area,” he said, warning that the military is overstretched due to simultaneous operations in multiple regions.

He also emphasized that, “You identify those who supply them, who give them information, and disconnect them from society—that is key,” he said.

Addressing criticisms of the government’s rehabilitation and reintegration programme for repentant insurgents, Buratai clarified that the initiative was not a military decision but a government policy.

“It is a government directive, not an army decision,” he said, adding that while the military initially set a deadline for surrender, subsequent actions were handled by other agencies.

He, however, suggested that the policy could be reviewed, noting that individuals who committed serious crimes should face due process.

“Logically, anybody who has committed such crimes should be prosecuted,” he said.

Reacting to reports of an attempted coup, Buratai described the development as “unfortunate” but maintained confidence in the professionalism of the Nigerian military.

“The Nigerian Army has remained apolitical for a long time,” he said, adding that grievances such as delayed promotions may have contributed to discontent among some officers.

He stressed the need for continuous engagement, training, and motivation of troops to prevent such incidents.

Buratai reiterated that defeating insurgency requires a combination of military strength, intelligence, and good governance, stressing that sustained effort is essential to achieving lasting peace.