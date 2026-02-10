Nigeria Needs More U.S. Airstrikes, Says Shehu Sani

Fmr. Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has described First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s endorsement of United States airstrikes targeting terrorist groups in Sokoto State, as appropriate given the scale of insecurity in the region.

He questioned the criticism directed at Mrs Tinubu and said the US-led air operation carried out in December 2025 was a positive step in the fight against terrorism.

Reacting via his X handle on Tuesday, the politician called for sustained aerial operations, particularly by Nigeria’s Air Force, against armed groups operating in the North.

“The December air strikes against bandits and terrorists in the North was a welcome development.

“More strikes by our Air Force are needed against those mass murderers, rapists and kidnappers,” Sani wrote.

THE WHISTLER reports that US forces, working in coordination with the Nigerian government, fired at suspected Islamic State (IS) fighters in parts of Sokoto State near the Niger Republic border on December 25, 2025.

US President Donald Trump later described the operation as a “Christmas present,” claiming it dealt a heavy blow to IS elements responsible for attacks on Christians.

While US Africa Command said that several militants were killed, other reports suggested the strikes may have hit deserted farmlands or abandoned camps.

Mrs Tinubu in response, praised the operation during a visit to Washington, DC, last week, where she spoke on security cooperation between both countries.

In an interview with Fox News, the First Lady described the US intervention as a “blessing” and called for expanded collaboration in areas such as intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism.

“The intervention of the U.S. was quite a welcome development. Nigeria looks forward to greater collaboration with the United States on security issues, and we expect there will be more,” she said.

Speaking in support, Sani defended the First Lady’s comments, insisting her remarks reflected the harsh realities facing communities affected by terrorism.

“What Senator Remi said is right. I don’t know why some people are attacking her in view of the heinous atrocities of those terrorists,” he added.