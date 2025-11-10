Nigeria Needs Strong Aviation Sector To Achieve $1trn Economy Target – Okonkwo

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Founder of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, has called on the Federal Government to sustain its support for the aviation industry, insisting that Nigeria cannot attain a $1tn economy without a vibrant air transport sector.

Okonkwo, who also serves as spokesperson for the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), warned that local airlines will continue to face disadvantages if high taxes and multiple levies are not addressed.

He made the remarks on Monday during the launch of United Nigeria Airlines’ maiden flight from Abuja to Accra, Ghana. The inaugural aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ900 named after former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 11:32 a.m. and landed at Kotoka International Airport, Accra, at 12:55 p.m.

Okonkwo said the successful launch was made possible by the recent favourable policies of the present administration. He noted that with operations now extended to Ghana, the airline plans to open additional regional routes in the near future.

According to him, aviation plays a central role in economic development across the world, and Nigeria must treat the sector as a priority.

He argued that local operators cannot remain competitive if they continue to struggle under multiple taxes, high levies, and limited access to affordable funding.

“Our competitors in other countries have access to special funds and single-digit interest loans backed by government support,” he said. “Here, we borrow at high commercial rates. We are not asking for grants or free money. We are simply asking for a single-digit interest loan window tailored for aviation.”

He added that such support would enable local airlines to purchase more aircraft, expand routes, and improve service quality for passengers. “With that, we can fly higher and contribute more to the nation’s economy,” he said.

Also speaking at the launch, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the direct Abuja–Accra flight would further strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between both countries.

Represented by Dr Ibrahim Kana, he noted that supporting local airlines remains a priority of the Federal Government.

“It is our responsibility to assist indigenous carriers because no one else will,” he said. “A direct connection between Nigeria and Ghana will boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges, creating broader economic opportunities for both nations.”

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Ahmed, also praised the development, saying the new flight would deepen the bond between the two West African neighbours. He added that the entry of United Nigeria Airlines would create healthy competition and benefit passengers.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, applauded the airline’s achievement, saying it demonstrated the value of cooperation among domestic operators. He urged airlines to sustain unity and continue engaging the government to address industry challenges.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, Allen Onyema, said the milestone proved that local airlines can thrive with resilience and mutual support. He thanked President Bola Tinubu for policies aimed at encouraging indigenous investment, noting that “the sky is big enough for all Nigerian airlines.”