Nigeria Needs To ‘Reassess’ To Avoid Breakup, Says Ohanaeze

Nigeria’s unity remains sacrosanct if every region of the country is given equal opportunities in the governance of the country, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said on Thursday in a press release.

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Ozor, said the present condition of Nigeria “needs an introspective and reassessment of ourselves as a nation to survive the coming insurrection that may befall us if the right thing is not done.”

Obiozor said, “The nation has made two grave mistakes which may lead to her breakup. There are power sharing imbalances and social injustice. Unfortunately, we are nonchalant about it. If we don’t correct it, it may lead to political and economic cataclysm.

“How did we get to the Western Regional crisis of 1957, Nigerian Civil War of 1967-70, Nadeco/Abiola crisis and Niger-Delta avenger? The situation is getting more complicated as it is synchronizing with ethno-religious conflicts.

“Nigeria is a country negotiated and amalgamated that has issues of balance of power sharing and social injustice regardless of where you are coming from. Our founding father discovered that our country has an inherent nature of a historical conflict of ideas which they utilized in running the country then.

“That doctrine can also be used this time around to salvage the country. The situation in the country needs a pan-Nigeria like Igbo to regenerate and reinvigorate the unity of the country.

“A Nigerian president of Southeast extraction in 2023 is one of the critical decisions that the nation should not toy with.”

He also reiterated the need to use political solutions to solve Nnamdi Kanu’s situation to enthrone a lasting peace in the country.

He further revealed that Ohanaeze had formed a political action group which he, Obiozor, is the chairman, and Chief Alex Ogbonna is the secretary.

According to him, “The action group will interface with those who are critical in elections from other zones in the country to persuade them to champion a Nigerian president of an Igbo extraction.”