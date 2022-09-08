Nigeria Needs To Restructure Urgently, Says PFN President

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, has called for an urgent restructuring of Nigeria.

Oke, who is also the President, Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University said this on Thursday evening at the graduation ceremony of the International Leadership School on the sidelines of the ongoing 40th anniversary of the Holy Ghost Convention in Ibadan.

Oke berated the government for spending huge amount of money on politics but finding it difficult to adequately fund the education sector

He said “Billions are deployed into politics, yet government cannot deploy money into giving sound education to our children, who are the future and the strength of this nation.

” A political office holder would pick nomination form for N100 million and yet, money cannot be deployed by government to pay the lecturers good salaries.

“Nigerian leadership, as a matter of urgency, must restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the country. Nigeria needs urgent re-engineering because it is going down the drain in all sectors; education, economy, commerce, health.”

The bishop said education was the future of any serious nation while calling in the government to reprioritize the sector in the interest of the future of the youths.

Oke urged the graduands to note that their graduation marks a new beginning of productivity, impact, and putting smiles on the faces of the people. He urged them to be leaders that will make a difference in their areas of influence; locally, nationally and globally.

He said, “You must make up your minds to be agents of light and agents of stamping out the moral decadence that is threatening to swallow Nigeria.”

In his own remarks, a former Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, who is also the Bishop Theologian of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and a lecturer in the International Leadership School, Prof. Dapo Asaju emphasized leadership in the church as being peculiar.

He stressed that if this nation is going to move forward, the Church must provide credible leadership. He cited Apostle Paul as a perfect role model of a credible leader.

He urged the graduands to put the knowledge they have acquired to good use.

He said “Work hard, so you can present yourself to God and receive his approval. Be a good worker one who does not need to be ashamed, and who correctly explains the Word of truth.

“All Christians need to go back to the truth of the Bible and shun engagements with needless arguments or supporting ungodly lifestyles like homosexual, gays, lesbians, and the likes.”

The International Leadership School is a training arm of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, exclusively established to a equip Senior Pastors of Christ Life Church.