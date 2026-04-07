Nigeria On Brink Of Collapse, 52 Civil Society Group Warn

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A coalition of 52 Nigerian Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has warned that Nigeria is on the verge of collapse due to escalating insecurity, poverty, and moral decay in public life.

Notable groups among the signatories include Amnesty International Nigeria, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Transparency International, and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The groups, acting as non-partisan advocates for democracy, human rights, and good governance, are calling for urgent action from the government to address the country’s worsening situation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group decry the struggles of Nigerians, including displaced farmers in Zamfara, teachers struggling to make ends meet in Abuja, and families skipping meals to pay rent in Lagos.

“Across the country, citizens count losses while politicians trade rhetoric. In Zamfara, displaced farmers now live on crumbs in squalid camps. In Abuja, a teacher spends half her income on transportation.

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“In Lagos, families skip meals to pay rent. Yet, federal, state, and local governments continue to enjoy record revenues and allocations.

“Politics has become Nigeria’s biggest business, even as the country suffers. Removing subsidies, floating the naira, and increasing public debt have significantly boosted government revenue.

“In just the last two years, federal budgets have surpassed N100tn, exceeding the total of all budgets from 1999 to 2017,” the group said.

They noted that despite record revenues and allocations, the government has failed to deliver basic services, leading to widespread poverty and inequality.

“Nigerians see the numbers, but nothing has improved. Public services falter, inequality grows, and ordinary citizens become poorer while politicians get richer from larger allocations,” the statement said.

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The CSOs identify eight key areas of concern, including insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, shrinking civic space, corruption, economic hardship, threats to democracy, and eroded judicial credibility.

They demanded that the government take immediate action to address these issues, including delivering economic justice, restoring security, ending corruption, defending democracy, upholding rights and freedoms, and rebuilding trust in the judiciary.

“Nigerians deserve relief, justice, and dignity, not just slogans. We call for urgent action from the government and its institutions.

“Deliver economic justice: convert record revenues into tangible improvements: social protection, job creation, accessible healthcare, and affordable food.

“Restore security and humanity: coordinate national security efforts, enhance intelligence capabilities, and make community protection a clear, measurable priority.

“End corruption without exception: prosecute offenders swiftly, disclose public spending transparently, and restore ethics in governance.

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“Defend democracy from being hijacked: end the politicization of institutions, establish political finance integrity mechanisms, ensure electoral reforms before 2027, and maintain internal party democracy.

“Uphold rights and freedoms: respect dissent, protect journalists and activists, and defend civic space from intimidation.

“Urgently rebuild trust in the judiciary: guarantee independence, deliver timely judgments, and make justice accessible to all citizens,” the group urged the government.