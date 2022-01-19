Nigeria, Other African Countries Will End Energy Poverty With Gas Revolution– Kyari

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has said that Nigeria and other West African countries will end energy poverty through massive deployment of gas resources.

The NNPC GMD advocated for collaboration among resource dependent West African states in order to end energy inequality.

Kyari made this known during a virtual conversation at the Atlantic Council Global Energy’s flagship publication, ‘The 2022 Global Energy Agenda.’

Nigeria and other neighboring West African countries lack electricity and clean cooking fuels.

Nigeria launched its decade of gas in February last year in a move to transition into clean energy and as well eliminate energy poverty, eating up about 40 per cent of its population.

Kyari said, “We have huge energy poverty here, we have resource dependent countries in all of West Africa, probably less than 30 per cent of West Africa have access to light and accessible energy and the only way we can close this gap is to see how we can use the local resources to see how we can close that gap.

“And the available local resources that we have are the gas resources abundant in three or four of the countries that can come together and put together these resources and close that energy poverty gap.”

In 2020, Nigeria moved to provide free conversion services to enable one million automobiles to switch from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to auto-gas.

“All the ONE million cars that we promised will be done through a structure that the ministry of petroleum resources will put in place to ensure that any Nigerian who has to convert his car will get it done for free,” the NNPC boss had said in December 2020.

Last week, the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) approved the supply of 100 per cent of the company’s LPG production to the Nigerian market.

The NLNG said it developed a scheme to sustainably supply Propane for usage in cooking gas blending as well as in agro-allied, auto-gas, power and petrochemical sectors to further deepen gas utilization in Nigeria.

Through the Rural Electrification Programme, the NNPC is also partnering with the Borno State Government to establish a Gas Power Plant to support electricity generation.