Nigeria Petitions ITTF Over Visa Denial Ahead Of World Youth Championships

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has lodged a formal petition with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) after its players were denied entry visas to compete at the ongoing 2025 World Youth Championships in Romania.

The development has sparked concern within Nigeria’s table tennis community, as the setback threatens the country’s participation in one of the sport’s most prestigious youth tournaments.

In a letter signed by NTTF President Adesoji Tayo, the federation condemned the decision, describing it as a violation of the principles of international sportsmanship, inclusivity, and fair participation that ITTF and its partners uphold.

The letter read: “As an official representative of Nigeria and Africa in this prestigious global event, I firmly believe that the reasons provided for the visa refusal are unjust, discriminatory, and contrary to the spirit of unity which international sports is designed to foster,” Tayo stated.

Despite weeks of intensive training by players and coaches, the visa denial has dampened the spirit of the contingent and resulted in financial losses for the federation.

Nigeria was set to represent Africa in the boys’ U-19 and U-15 team events, having qualified as continental champions at the African Youth Championships in Lagos.

The NTTF further noted: “Since our inability to participate is not a fault of NTTF, we hereby formally notify the ITTF and the host federation, Romania Table Tennis Federation, that NTTF will not be liable for any penalties or financial obligations arising from accommodation or hospitality reservations made in relation to this event.”

Tayo urged ITTF to urgently intervene to prevent similar occurrences in the future, stressing that the visa refusal has disrupted Nigeria’s ambition of grooming another generation of world-class players.