Nigeria Police Confirm THE WHISTLER Exclusive Report On CP Frank Mba 

About three months after THE WHISTLER exclusively reported his planned replacement, Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has stepped down as the Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Mba handed over to a Chief Superintendent of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who had deputised him at the Force Public Relations Department.

A statement issued by the department’s admin officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this website’s report on Mba’s transfer to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, where he is expected to attend a senior executive course.

While THE WHISTLER had reported that the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, was being considered to replace Mba, it was learnt that the decision on Adejobi was subsequently reached by the NPF management.

The new Force PRO, who is the immediate past spokesperson of the Lagos police command, is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography.

According to Hundeyin, Adejobi “holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University. He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021. CSP Olumuyiwa is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

“He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.”