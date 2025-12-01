Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To ICC, Seeks Respect For Sovereignty

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria has pledged continued cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), but insists the partnership must be grounded in mutual respect for the country’s sovereignty and constitutional framework.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), stated this on Monday at the 24th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, which opened at The Hague, Netherlands.

Fagbemi conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s appreciation to the ICC and the Assembly, commending their efforts at strengthening the international criminal justice system. He declared that Nigeria’s cooperation with the Court would remain rooted in respect for international law and national legal authority.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirms its readiness to continue working with the ICC in the fulfilment of its mandate.Our cooperation is firmly rooted in the principles of international law and the sovereign equality of States, and we remain committed to ensuring that such cooperation always reflects respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty and constitutional framework,” he said.

The minister highlighted recent initiatives demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to accountability and protection of civilians, including the High-Level International Humanitarian Law Dialogue convened in May and the reintegration of former combatants through the Six-Month Demobilization, Deradicalization and Reintegration (DDR) Programme.

“Our Armed Forces conduct operations in line with international humanitarian law and maintain mechanisms for independent and transparent investigations into alleged violations. The DDR Programme has successfully reintegrated more than 6,000 former combatants into society, contributing significantly to national stability and peacebuilding,” he said.

He noted that the domestication of the Kampala Convention awaits presidential assent, while the domestication of the Rome Statute and Additional Protocols I & II to the Geneva Conventions is underway. Nigeria, he added, has endorsed the Political Declaration on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas.

Reaffirming the principle of complementarity, Fagbemi stressed that Nigeria retains the capacity and willingness to prosecute serious crimes domestically:

“Nigeria continues to demonstrate the capability and willingness to investigate and prosecute serious crimes committed within its jurisdiction. We therefore look forward to formal conclusion of our Situation by the ICC and will continue to cooperate with the Office of the Prosecutor,” he said.

Addressing rising global insecurity and the evolving nature of warfare, Fagbemi warned that new technology, including lethal autonomous weapon systems, poses ethical and legal dilemmas requiring urgent attention.

He urged the Assembly to remain sensitive to the peculiar challenges of states facing terrorism, insurgency and mass displacement.

“Emerging technologies pose increasingly complex challenges to the protection of civilians and the attribution of responsibility. Technology must serve humanity and not the reverse,” he said

“Global accountability architecture should remain sensitive to these realities whilst upholding the highest standard of justice. Africa’s peculiar experiences and challenges must be integrated into ongoing discussions on cooperation, complementarity and reform,” he added.

Nigeria also condemned recent cyberattacks on the ICC’s digital infrastructure, describing them as attempts to undermine the Court’s credibility.

“These attacks are deliberate attempts to erode global confidence in international justice,” he said, urging deeper collaborations with technology experts.

Fagbemi congratulated the newly elected member of the Board of Directors of the Trust Fund for Victims and encouraged increased voluntary contributions.

“The Fund remains a vital pillar of the Rome Statute system, giving tangible expression to the promise of justice for victims,” he said.

“Nigeria stands firmly with fellow States Parties in the collective effort to end impunity,” he said. “We encourage States that have not yet acceded to the Rome Statute to do so, in the interest of global peace, justice and human dignity,” Fagbemi concluded.