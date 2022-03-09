Nigeria Records 118 New COVID-19 Cases In 2 states, FCT

Nigeria recorded 118 new cases of COVID-19 in 2 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The number of daily infections went up after the country experienced significant decrease in past weeks.

On Monday the NCDC recorded only two cases, which has been the lowest daily infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

But on Tuesday it reported 118 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 254,777.

The NCDC said 118 new cases were reported in, FCT (68), Lagos(49) and Rivers (1)

It added that out of the 68 new cases in FCT , 60 of the cases are returnees from Ukraine

The centre said the death toll still stands at 3,142 while three people were discharged, bringing the total number to 249,209.