Nigeria Records 13 Lassa Fever Deaths In Two Weeks

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 13 new deaths from Lassa fever over a two-week period.

In a statement on Monday, the NCDC reported that during week four of its epidemiological surveillance, it recorded 189 new suspected cases, 28 confirmed cases, and seven deaths. This brought the cumulative totals to 594 suspected cases, 121 confirmed cases, and 25 deaths.

The following week also saw a sharp increase in confirmed cases, with 160 new suspected cases, 44 confirmed cases, and six additional deaths reported.

While the centre noted a slight decrease in deaths compared to the previous two-week period, there was a surge in confirmed cases

The NCDC said the rising case numbers call for concern. It appealed for immediate adherence to preventive measures to contain transmission.

In response to the surge, the NCDC reissued its advisory measures and urged the public to strictly follow precautionary guidelines. It said recent findings revealed gaps in infection prevention and control practices, as well as missed risks of exposure in certain healthcare departments.

The NCDC outlined minimum protection standards that must be applied to all patients at all times, regardless of diagnosis.

It said healthcare workers must wash hands with soap under running water before and after patient contact, after contact with body fluids, and after removing gloves. When hands are not visibly soiled, alcohol-based hand rub should be used. Hand hygiene stations must be available at all points of care.

The NCDC also recommended appropriate use of PPE based on assessed risk, including medical gloves, face masks and respirators, eye protection (goggles or face shields), and fluid-resistant gowns or coveralls.

Others include proper injection and specimen handling procedures, along with appropriate waste management practices, as well as regular environmental cleaning and disinfection of healthcare facilities.

It added that health facilities must ensure the availability and proper use of critical supplies, including hand hygiene products, disinfectants, sharps containers, and medical waste bins.

All states and health facilities are also required to establish functional isolation areas within their facilities. Where possible, designated Lassa fever treatment centres should be maintained.

The NCDC stressed that facilities must ensure clear referral pathways for suspected cases and provide adequate training for staff on triage, isolation, and case management protocols.

The NCDC reiterated that the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group will continue to support coordination of response activities at all levels to strengthen the nation’s capacity to prevent and respond to outbreaks.