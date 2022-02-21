Nigeria Records 50 COVID-19 Cases In Five States

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 50 new COVID -19 cases, according to statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The nation’s health protection agency disclosed in its Sunday report that the 50 new cases were confirmed in 5 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The data also revealed cases were confirmed as follows: Imo – 22 Lagos – 14; Rivers – 7; FCT- 5; Delta- 2.

With the new figures, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections now stand at 254,293 out of which 230,755 have been successfully treated and discharged.

While there were no fresh deaths, the data showed that 3,142 people have so far died from COVID-19 complications.

However further the daily statistics show that the country experienced a drop to 36 cases on February 6, compared to 145 on February 5.

The drop continued as NCDC reported only 8 cases on February 12.

The Federal Government has continued to receive more donations of vaccines from various international bodies.

Authorities have also stressed the need for people to comply with the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

These include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings, among others.